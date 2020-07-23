General News

Violence at registration centres: Don’t blame EC, blame the people – Christian Council

Chairperson for the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Boafo has said that the Electoral Commission (EC) has played its role in educating Ghanaians on the registration processes, hence it cannot be blamed for the presence of violence at the various registration centres.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he stated: “This is not the first time Ghanaians are engaging in the voters’ registration exercise. We even participate in the limited registration exercise. We have been doing this over the years. Even with the COVID-19 and the protocols, the EC did an extensive education”.



Rev. Dr. Boafo opined that people who disregard safety protocols or incite violence at these centres do that deliberately and not because they do not understand the processes.



“As people move to register, we don’t expect people to engage in arguments. How is it that people go to the centres to create confusion? In my opinion, it is a deliberate action and not that they don’t understand the processes. This is why we are advocating that the laws must work. The police are there to protect people. So if someone comes to cause violence, it is the police’s mandate to restore peace”, he added.



He stressed that until we are ready to take action against people who incite violence, these occurrences will continue to mar our democratic system.

“The EC has contributed its part in ensuring a smooth registration. It is up to us to do our part. Are we not learning our lessons in this democratic dispensation? If we don’t deal quickly with those inciting violence, then the violence will go on. We must deal with people who commit these crimes”.



The Christian Council of Ghana has condemned the presence of violence at various registration centres including the violent firing of gunshots at a voter registration centre in the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region by the Minister of Special Development Initiatives Mavis Hawa Koomson.



The Eminent Persons Group of the Council noted that “violence by powerful incumbents like the minister, should be totally condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians”.

