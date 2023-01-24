Violence in all forms is unjustified – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has admonished Ghanaians never to take the law into their own hands indicating that violence in all forms is unjustified.

“We are a country of law and no violence can ever be justified. There are legal processes that have to be followed to seek justice if you feel unfairly treated; so we should never take the law into our own hands” The Vice President advised



He stated that the Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration has been very committed to enhancing justice delivery in the country and has taken distinctive steps to enhance the administration of justice.



“It is a divine command on all of us no matter the place; no matter who is involved we have a duty to stand up against injustice and oppression. We can sit unconcerned when injustice and inequality are being perpetrated within our society” Dr. Bawumia advised during the 90th National Annual Convention of Ahmadiya Muslim Mission of Ghana.



It was held on the theme “Promoting Justice and Social Cohesion; the Islamic example”.

The Ahmadiya Muslim Mission of Ghana annual Convention is a major event on the calendar of the Muslim Mission which brings together Ahmadiya Muslims from across the country for the purpose of rejuvenating their faith through communion prayers and experience sharing.



On his part, the Ameer and Missionary In-Charge of the Ahmadiya Muslim Mission of Ghana, Alhaji Maulvi Noor Mohammed Bin Salih underscored the importance of the principle of Justice.



He explained that Islam and the Holy Quran do not desire man to exercise justice alone but also require of voluntary following it up in quick succession with the virtue known as benevolence.



“Islam does not command us to exercise Justice alone but it requires absolute justice from us in our dealings with each other” Alhaji Maulvi Bin Salih said.