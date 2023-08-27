Violent attacks new normal for NPP electoral contest – John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has expressed worry over the attacks that have characterized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) special delegates congress held on Saturday August 26, 2023.

The agent for Flag bearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, Ali Zakaria has been attacked at the North East Region during the on-going Special Delegates Congress of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking on GHOne TV with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, deputy spokesperson for Alan Campaign Team, Richard Nyamah stated that the agent was beaten to pulp for protesting the public display of the ballot by some delegates.



Commenting on the development , President Mahama says reported cases of violence during the special delegates congress is “detrimental to democracy.”



“It would appear that violence has become the new normal for the NPP in any electoral contest they are involved in.

“Acts of violence during what should be a peaceful civic exercise must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians. Such brutal acts have no place in modern society, especially during an internal contest among persons who belong to the same party and have known each other for many years,” Mr. Mahama stated.



He continued: “The barbarity of Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019 and the murder of eight innocent Ghanaians during the 2020 elections will forever be a blot on the legacy of President Akufo-Addo and VP Mahamudu Bawumia.”



However, Mr. Nyamah stated that their agent is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital adding that the Alan camp will take the necessary steps on the issue.



“I’ve personally spoken to the Police Commander and the Electoral Commission Officer and I told them our concern. Unfortunately the process is over. There are other processes and we have reported it to our bosses in Accra and we will take the necessary steps,” added.