Violent disturbances at Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School sad - Educationist

Augustine Appiah, an educationist, has described the violent disturbances at the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School as sad.

40 students at the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School in Effiduase Asokore, Sekeyere East District, Ashanti Region, were arrested on Sunday for their involvement in some acts of violence at the school.



Following a series of protests, the students vandalized schools and private properties and later cut power to the school, resulting in further disorder.



The school’s principal was also subjected to violent attacks, as vandalizing students broke into his apartment.



According to reports, the students’ anger stemmed from their predecessors’ poor performance on their final examinations.



Ebenezer Opoku, who is the Assembly Member for the area and also the Coordinator for Free SHS in the District, said that the bad thing did happen.

He said that the students wrecked a total of six cars, including four that belonged to the school and two that were owned privately by teachers.



Dr Annor Ankrah, the Regional Director of Education for Ashanti, and Mr. William Agyapong, the District Director of Education for Sekyere East, went to the school later to check on the situation.



Speaking to the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Augustine Appiah, an educator, condemned the acts of violence.



Augustine Appiah called for a review of some aspects of the Free SHS to bring dignity to the education sector.



“There are some aspects of the free SHS that have to be looked at.” The fact that teachers cannot punish students and do not have control over students’ attendance in class should be re-examined. The situation on the ground is that a student can be pregnant and not attend classes, but teachers are mandated to allow those students to sit for exams,” he added.