Viral audio 'implicates' boyfriend of nurse killed at Adeiso health center

File photo

A viral audio seems to have pointed the police at Adeiso in the Eastern Region towards the killer of a young Ghanaian nurse, Melissa Kyeiwaa Folson.

Melissa Kyeiwaa Folson believed to be in his early 20s and works at the Adeiso health centre, was murdered on November 27, 2023, by her alleged boyfriend, Patrick Agyarko.



Patrick Agyarko, according to an audio aired by Rainbow Radio Accra, threatened the deceased to stop insulting her, or else he would shut her mouth forever.



“Maame, I have decided not to say anything because you are a kid, but I know you claim you don’t fear anything, which is why you go about insulting me anyway. I’m telling you a time will come when I will shut down that mouth forever if you don’t stop the insult.”

“I’m doing this audio, and you can send it to whoever you want; if you don’t know and you insult me again, the mouth you used to insult me, I will shut it forever,” part of the audio aired by Rainbow Radio Accra read.



The police are, however, yet to confirm whether they have arrested Patrick Agyarko.