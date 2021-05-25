Viral video of police officers beating man with broom triggers social media reactions

• A viral video captures police officers whipping a suspect
• The incident is said to have occured in the Eastern Region
• Some social media users are unhappy with the mistreatment of the suspect
The major topic that has dominated the airwaves in recent weeks has been the mistreatment of persons apprehended by security personnel in the country.
The alleged assault of journalist Caleb Kudah reignited conversations around how police officers and other members of the country’s security architecture should treat persons suspected to have acted against laws.
With the dismissal by the National Security Ministry of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman as Director of Operations and three other police officers, the Ministry admitted that its seconded personnel broke the law in assaulting the journalist.
Less than a week on, another security agency is in the news for assaulting a suspect.
In a video shared by GHOne, police officers are seen flogging a suspected criminal.
Whiles handcuffed, the man is at the mercy of the officers of who whip him with a broom while he lay on the floor.
A member of the police team is heard in the viral video talking about the criminal record of the suspect.
The incident, according to GHOne occurred at Akyem Abomosu in the Eastern Region.
Watch the video below
If this guy should've come out to complain that he was tortured, some people here would have said where is the evidence?! Let's keep pretending in this country...— Eii DZULO ???????? (@eiidzulo) May 25, 2021
Sia... Those sacking our blood everyday with corruption koraa dey walk free!
If a white policeman did this a anka blacklives matters. Hahahahaha— Obed Asamoah (@ObedAsa01399950) May 25, 2021
It’s totally sad to see a fellow human treating a colleague in this way!!! The police must know they are not the law but they’re to ensure the law. Send him to the appreciate place for the law to deal with him!— Awudi. (@ishmade) May 25, 2021
Torturing him or whipping him with a broom? Didn't you see the guy hit him on the head with the knee? @GhPoliceService must bring these policemen to book— The Phenomenal (@mnansia3) May 25, 2021
They can whip them spiked club who cares , if you’ve been robbed of your valuables before you wouldn’t be here defending them— 1_Rhandy (@owoahene_gh1) May 25, 2021
useless system, useless police service..........they have destroyed their brand— 1Don (@popebatallion) May 25, 2021
