Vision Way Organisation donates foodstuff to 100 widows in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district

Some of the beneficiaries in a group photo

Vision Way Organisation which is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region has donated foodstuff to one hundred widows and physically challenged Women in the district on 4th April, 2021.

Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM after a brief ceremony during the presentation, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Vision Way Organisation Mr Ernest Botah said the vision of the organization is equipping the African Youth to live beyond their presents and future challenges whiles maximising their intent of existence.



He added that the organization provide motivational speeches and training packages for the Youth.



He said the aim of the organization which was established in 2012 is to arrest ignorance by training young people in schools and out of schools.

Mr Ernest Botah said he is a son of a widow said he knows the pain and agony widows go through hence the need to support them in society. He narrated how his mother who is a widow suffered to take care of his education.



The beneficiary women expressed their joy and happiness and prayed for the donorers.