Vision convergence - Five major issues over which Bawumia and Mahama agree

John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The 2024 elections has been touted as a direct contest between the major political parties, that is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP will be led by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia into the polls while former President John Dramani Mahama leads the NDC for the fourth consecutive shot at the presidency.



Analysts have called for the campaign to be issues-based, tasking the two leaders and other contenders to sell their vision and mission to the electorate through their engagements long before their manifestoes are launched.



John Mahama has during his Building Ghana Tours made lots of policy-level statements, at the last count, the NDC published 60 of them, whereas Bawumia used his February 7 lecture to outline his vision.



Both men have addressed common issues, mainly diverging on a number of them but also converging on a few. GhanaWeb lists some of the issues that both candidates agree about.



Abolishing of specific taxes

Mahama is on record to have stated that he will abolish among others the E-Levy and betting tax. He has also stated publicly that the NDC is opposed to a 15% VAT on electricity consumption - which tax measure has since been suspended.



Bawumia has also spoken along the same lines on the matter.



Free SHS relook



Mahama, has consistently spoken about reviewing the Free Senior High School programme, even though government maintains his position means a cancellation of the programme.



The government has, however, admitted to the IMF that it will review the programme as part of terms of an ongoing bailout programme.

"Under my government, Free SHS will continue and we will improve upon it," Bawumia declared on February 7.



Constitutional Review



Mahama has advanced the idea of a constitutional review, seeking to build on what was started by his former boss John Evans Atta Mills.



In his address, Bawumia said in part: "The current constitution was designed mainly for political stability and it has achieved that. We need to amend it with the help of Parliament to align it more for national development.



"In that context, I am committed to the process to amend the 1992 Constitution through extensive public consultation, with key emphasis on issues such as ex-gratia, the rights of dual citizens, election of MMDCEs to deepen decentralization, and empowering institutions while reducing the power of the President."

Ex-gratia



On ex-gratia, Mahama has expressly stated that he will take legal steps to cancel it for members of the executive arm of government, Bawumia on the other hand as quoted above will deal with it at the level of constitutional review.



Number of ministers



Mahama since last year stated that he would not have more than 60 ministers.



"Additionally, an efficient system of governance will require even fewer ministers. Therefore I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers," the VP has promised.

SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



