Visit Bawku and other areas of conflict to bring peace - Nayiri to Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the overlord of Mamprugu Naa Abdulai Mahami Shariga

The Overlord of Mamprugu Naa Abdulai Mahami Shariga has urged Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to visit Bawku and help unite various factions of the long-standing dispute.

Bawku has over the years been troubled by conflicts, and the disturbing situation has affected economic activities and other spheres of life.



During Dr. Bawumia's visit to the Nayiri earlier this week, following his election as flagbearer of the NPP, the Nayiri urged the Vice president not to hesitate to visit Bawku and meet with stakeholders, including the Chiefs, for peace and unity to prevail.



meet the factions in the long-standing conflict, and not to hesitate in using his unifying traits as a leader, to bring people together, especially feuding factions in the Bawku conflict.



The Nayiri conferred a Chieftaincy title on the Vice President under the name "Bigangna," which means the one who does not discriminate.



The Nayiri said having come to know the unifying traits of Dr. Bawumia, he was optimistic the Vice President, will, if elected, be a President for all, who will not discriminate, hence the title.



The Nayiri explained that the title is befitting of the Vice President due to the unifying traits he has demonstrated as a leader for all, regardless of religion and ethnic group, and urged him to continue to bring people together.

As president, the Nayiri stressed, Dr. Bawumia will have the responsibility of uniting Ghana and mediating many disputes. He therefore urged the Vice President not to hesitate in visiting chiefs and people of all parts of Ghana, especially Bawku and try to encourage peace amongst all the factions, since unity is his trait.



In response Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to the Nayiri and his elders for their prayers and encouragement, adding that he will continue to preach unity, and be for all.



"If elected, in shaa Allah, I will be a president all; for Fantes, for Ashantis, for Ewes, for Kusasis, for Frafra’s, for Konkombas and all other tribes in Ghana. We are one people," Dr. Bawumia said.



Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Abu Jinapor, Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif and many MPs from both the Northern and Southern parts of the country.



