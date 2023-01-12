 ‘Visit Effutu’ campaign kicks off

Winneba, the capital town of the Effutu Municipality in the Central Region

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has touted his constituency as an ideal place to visit, live, study or invest.

“Effutu is a great place to see, live, study and do business. I invite all who can to come over for tourism, business investment, pleasure or relaxation. We are friendly and hard-working people with a hallmark of positive optimism and a rich cultural heritage.



“We invite you to experience Effutu, explore Effutu, engage with the people of Effutu and let us enjoy Effutu together. We are proud deer hunters”, Afenyo-Markin noted in a post on his Facebook page as an introductory caption to a set of photos that captured various places within the Effutu Constituency.



One of the photos captured the Reconciliation Roundabout which has a monumental statue of two of Ghana’s founding fathers, Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Dr JB Danquah in a posthumous reconciliation handshake. The two were allies in Ghana’s pre-independence struggle but ended up as political archrivals.

Other photos captured the Unity Square, the Osimpam Heritage Center, two of the several beach fronts in the Constituency, and some children masqueraders in their fancy dress, among others.







