Visit the hospital for medical checks if you ate washed-ashore fish - Ministry

The Ministry has further assured that it is on top of the issue

Director of Fisheries at the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mr Michael Arthur has asked all persons who have consumed fish that were washed-ashore to visit the hospital for medical checks.

He stated that consuming that particular fish has serious health implications for which all those who ate must go for immediate health checks.



Mr Arthur told TV3’s Joseph Armstrong that “Scientifically, if you don’t know the cause of the death of any edible you don’t eat it.



“When fishermen go for fishing and they see dead fish floating on the surface of the sea they don’t harvest them.



“There is the need for people who came across these dead fishes to be circumspect in whatever they are doing. If they have eaten some they should own up to go to the nearest health facility.”



He further assured that the Ministry is on top of the issue.

“There is no cause for alarm. We are on top of this issue. We all eat fish, I am a fisherman and I patronize fish more than meat,” he said.



Tons of fish that were found along the shores of the Osu Castle beach in Accra on Friday is a sign of the end time.



On that same day, close to 100 mammals suspected to be melon-headed whales were also washed ashore at the Axim-Bewire beach in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.



The Western Regional Acting Director of the Fisheries Commission, Alhassan Arafat Salifu told journalists that “We are now counting to know the actual numbers that were washed ashore since they are in different parts of the beach. Some are still struggling to breathe and some are dead.”



