Visually impaired man allegedly kills wife at Nkawkaw

File photo

A visually impaired man believed to be in his 70s, Mr. Amudor has allegedly killed his wife by slashing her neck at his residence in Abepotia, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly of the Eastern Region.

Agoo News Prince Amoateng reports that the deceased, believed to be in her 60s whose name was given as Grace Alifo was seen in a pool of blood with stab wounds at parts of the body including her breast.



The incident which occurred at around 6:00 am on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, saw several residents in an overwhelmed state questioning how a visually impaired person could slash the neck of his wife of over twenty years of marriage.



The suspect according to sources lost his vision some six years ago after several complaints of having sight challenges.



The couple is said to have had an argument in the middle of the night as the suspect accused his wife of leaving their door unlocked, exposing them to possible armed robbery. The argument became heated as tempers flared and in the process, the suspect took a machete and slashed his wife’s neck killing her.



Information gathered indicate that all have not been well with the couple for some time now as the deceased had been threatening in recent time to divorce her husband due to his visually impaired condition.

The suspect had also reportedly been accusing his late wife of receiving calls at unfavorable times which he’d complained bitterly about.



Meanwhile the suspect, Mr. Amudor is in police custody assisting in further investigations while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue, Nkawkaw.



