Visuals of the sorry state of the Independence Square emerge online

Over the years, the culture of maintenance in Ghana has been largely concerning, despite various agencies and departments being responsible for the management of national monuments and parks.

In 2023, some images of the Osu Castle in its current state emerged online, depicting a rather decayed and fungus-infested edifice that was literally falling apart.



Most recently, some sections of the Independence Square, which serves as a key momentum and reference point in Ghana’s history, seems to be experiencing a similar fate.



A video report by Accra-based GHONE TV has shown that the design blocks surrounding the Square are in complete disarray, and literally falling apart with no sign of repairs or restoration done on them over the years.



The broken design blocks have also exposed iron rods which are rusted as a result of the nearby sea breeze and its impact on metal.



The Independence Square was constructed and completed in 1961 to coincide with the official visit of the late Queen Elizabeth II to Ghana.



The monument has over the years served as an important reference point to the country’s history and fight for independence.

It has also attracted tourists and hosted important events, such as the recent visit by the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, to Ghana in 2023.



MA/ADG