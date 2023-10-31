Vodafone Ghana Foundation supports Akosombo Dam Spillage victims in Mepe and Asuogyaman

The relief items include camp tents, treated mosquito nets, student mattresses, food and supplies

Source: Vodafone Ghana

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation has extended support to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage to alleviate the plight of displaced individuals.

Vodafone Ghana, through its Foundation and employee volunteers, undertook a visit to affected areas in Mepe in the Volta Region and Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region to donate relief items, including camp tents, treated mosquito nets, student mattresses, food supplies, and clean water.



Additionally, Vodafone Ghana earlier in the month offered zero-rated calls for Vodafone-to-Vodafone calls in the affected areas until the end of October 2023.



The initiative aimed to reduce the difficulties faced by the affected individuals and families and exemplifies Vodafone Ghana's commitment to fostering meaningful connections and actively contributing to the welfare of the communities within which it operates.



Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Foundation, Sustainability, and External Communications Manager at Vodafone Ghana, said, "We empathise with the victims of this unfortunate incident. As a leading business in Ghana, it is important that we show our support in such critical times of need. In addition to the relief items donated by the Foundation, Vodafone Ghana employees donated items and money through an employee Vodafone Cash account to support the victims. I am especially proud of our employees for volunteering their time to engage and encourage the victims during this challenging time."

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, expressed his admiration for Vodafone Ghana's thoughtful intervention, saying, "I am absolutely impressed that Vodafone Ghana took the time to visit the displaced camps and distribute a wealth of essential goods to my constituents."



Vodafone Ghana also extended its support to affected individuals in Asuogyaman. Receiving the items, Hon. Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Member of Parliament for the Asuogyaman Constituency, acknowledged Vodafone Ghana as the second corporate organisation to visit the flood victims in Asuogyaman.



He said, "We know that Asuogyaman is not the epicentre of the incident; however, there are many affected families along the Volta River who also need help. I commend Vodafone Ghana's commitment to the communities in which it operates, and I urge other corporate organisations to follow Vodafone's example and reach out to the people of Asuogyaman in their time of need."



