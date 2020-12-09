Vodafone partners Fastcare Clinics to provide medical care in deprived communities

Head of Vodafone Cash, Martison Obeng-Agyei

Source: Vodafone Ghana

As part of efforts to provide quality and affordable medical care delivery, Vodafone Ghana has partnered Fastcare Clinics to launch a cash transfer platform for residents in less privileged communities within Accra to enable them to access healthcare.

The service enables users on Vodafone Cash services to dial *110#, select option ‘4’ to make payments under ‘schemes’ and select Fastcare, while following prompts to set up.



Subscribers by this process are to pay GHS1.00 daily through the platform, to get medical care and service anytime whenever it is necessary.



The services, to be accessed by residents of Agbogbloshie, and surrounding communities, include consultation and medication, diagnostics including ultrasound, chemistry, hematology, and ambulance services.



Speaking at the launch of the partnership, Head of Vodafone Cash, Mr Martison Obeng-Agyei, said formerly customers subscribed to the services of the Clinic by meeting up with some staff of the facility to pay the GHS1.00 daily, a situation that caused inconvenience to both parties.



He explained that the partnership would therefore make it easy for members of the public to seek medical services, while dedicating their time profitably to their income generating activities.

“At the end of the month, they would have paid 30 Cedis each, which would allow them to access healthcare at any day they need it,” he said.



Mr Obeng-Agyei said Vodafone was prepared to work with Fastcare Clinics to extend medical services to a wide array of needy and vulnerable people to secure their welfare.



Vodafone Cash, he said, was the only money transfer platform that did not charge users for sending money to either Vodafone networks or others and encouraged people to take advantage to access the humanitarian service.



For his part, Chief Executive Officer, Fastcare Clinics, Mr George Ayeh, reiterated that the clinic faced a big challenge going round to take the payments, formerly, hence commended Vodafone Ghana for the support it rendered to them, especially their clients.



“Most of our clients are between low to middle income earners, so taking time off their busy schedules to pay GHS1.00 everyday was difficult for them, but this would make things easy and enable them to be able to easily access primary healthcare,” he said.

Mr Ayeh said the facility also supported their clients to access secondary healthcare with dignity from bigger health facilities they had established affiliations with.



“We understand the needs of people in deprived communities like this and that is why we create an environment like this for them to get the necessary care they deserve as humans,” he added.



He said they were working to extend the services to other low-to middle income communities like Agbogbloshie, Ashaiman, Accra Newtown, Sukura, Madina, and Adenta.

