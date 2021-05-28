Volta Chapter of Laboratory technicians embark on a sit down strike

File photo

Source: GNA

Laboratory technicians in the Volta region have thrown their weight behind their striking colleagues at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in solidarity with what they called 'imposition of Medical Doctors on the Medical Laboratory scientists at KATH'.

In an earlier statement on Tuesday, the Volta chapter of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists have expressed utmost disgust about moves against their members at KATH.



In a related development, Mr Keneth Owusu Agyemang, the Volta Regional Chairman of the Association, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday May 27, declared an indefinite strike action.



"The Volta Regional Branch of Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has resolved to embark on an indefinite strike action in solidarity with our colleagues at KATH from Thursday, May 27," the statement said.

The action, the GNA observed, has brought some discomfort to some clients who require laboratory services at the Akatsi Municipal hospital.



Meanwhile, at the Ho Teaching Hospital, members of the Association are observing a sit-down strike and only attending to life-threatening situations according to the Public Relations Officer of the facility, Mr Amos Dzah.



He appealed to clients who would be inconvenienced by the strike action to look up to the private laboratories for service.