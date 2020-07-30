Politics

Volta Chiefs who complained about Military deployment are NDC polling station leaders - John Boadu

John Boadu, General Secretary of NPP

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has said that some Chiefs who complained about government deploying Military men to the Borders of the country especially in the Volta Region work for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Prior to the start of the voters’ registration exercise, Chiefs of the Volta Regional Traditional Council condemned the government’s move to deploy Military Men to the Volta Region.



According to the Chiefs, the Military’s presence in the region was to scare the people from registering for the new voters register.



But speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio in an interview which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the General Secretary of the NPP said from his tour of the Volta Region, he realized that some of the Chiefs are serving the NDC as Polling station Chairmen and Polling station wardens.



According to John Boadu, he has data to prove anywhere that the Chiefs who were seen and heard complaining bitterly are the same people working for the NDC; an indication that their calls were politically induced move to create tension.



“I was in the Volta region, some of the Chiefs are polling station Chairpersons and ward chairmen for the NDC in the Volta region. It is not, this is reality. Some of them are ward organizers.”

He noted that the Chiefs were quiet when a group of people declared the Independence of Volta region but became vociferous when Security was deployed to the border towns to prevent the importation of the deadly COVID-19; asking if they supported the separatist.



“One of the Chiefs made a point from the Volta Region that these Chiefs that are concerned about the presence of security to make sure that persons who are unqualified do not come in to register why weren’t they worried when some group of persons said they formed a separatist group why weren’t they worried? Is it because they accept that? Is it because they support them? Why weren’t they worried? So, if you’re not very careful of this delicate issue.”



In his view, those statements made by the Chiefs then was political and needs to be treated as such.



“It is political so we must treat it like that. Most of those statements are political statements so we must treat it as such. That has nothing to do with the Chieftaincy there. This has nothing to do with powers they wield,” John Boadu said in an interview on A1 Radio which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The NPP’s General Secretary noted that the registration process has been smooth to shame the naysayers who were drumming doom adding that no elegible Ghanaian has been prevented from registering for the new voters ID card.

