Volta GRCS elects new regional committee members

Mr Dzokoto said lack of vehicle was a major problem bedevilling the smooth running of the activities

The Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) has inducted new Committee Members into office after a successful election at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The committee, which would steer the affairs of the Society for the next two years, is expected to develop a comprehensive policy to help the Society deliver effectively on its mandate to the people in the Region.



The members include Mr Wisdom Dordzi, Chairman, Mr Bright Delali Agodzo, Vice Chairman, Mr Thomas K. Darkey, Treasurer, Mr Paul W. Kokuma, Health Advisor, Mr Hanson Kofi Belley, Public Relations Officer, and Madam Enyonam Letsa, Legal Advisor.



The rest are Mr Julius Agbagba, Youth Representative, Madam Emelia Ogua Bansah, Member, Madam Gertrude Kukah Member, Mr Larry Yeboah, Member, Madam Comfort Agbadza, Member and Mr Navis Fosu, Member.



They took the oath of office administered by Mr Kwame Amponfi Jr. Volta Regional Director of Sports of the National Sports Authority.

Mr Bright Delali Agodzo, Vice Chairman of the Committee, on behalf of his colleagues, expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in them and pledged members commitment and determination to ensure the work of the Society in the region was carried out successfully.



The meeting was also used to review the activities of the Society for the past two years.



Mr Gershon Dzokoto, Volta Regional Director of the GRCS, commended members of the committee and asked them to discharge their duties professionally.



They should help the Society to secure projects to generate funds to support its activities.

The Director said though the years under review were challenging, the Society achieved a lot by reaching out to several people and communities with the ‘Red Cross message.’



He said with the support of the Mastercard Foundation, they were able to distribute Personal Protective Equipment ( PPEs) to Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service Ghana, Police Service, Ghana Immigration Services, churches, mosques, schools markets, agencies among others to enable them to observe the laid down safety protocols.



The Director said the Society as a stakeholder in public health education, undertook intensive public education to sensitise the people on dangers associated with the novel coronavirus and the need the adhere to the safety measures.



A total of 22,972 women, 17,256 men and 12,799 children of the targeted population were reached in seven districts within four months of COVID-19 response activities, he stated.

Mr Dzokoto disclosed that to alleviate the plight of the people, especially the vulnerable and improve their living conditions, some selected 200 vulnerable people, mostly aged above 60 years, were supported with GH¢400.00 each.



Availability of water is key so that people can observe the protocol of regular hand washing under running water, he said, and based on that three water distressed communities in Afadzato South, Adaklu and Ho West Districts would be provided with mechanised boreholes.



The Director said the projects were currently at various levels of completion and expressed hope that they would soon be completed and handed over to the beneficiary communities for use.



He said his outfit, in collaboration with Ghana Education Service, was providing training for teachers in first aid knowledge and skills but the programme was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Dzokoto said lack of vehicle was a major problem bedevilling the smooth running of the activities of the Society in the Region.



"We are not able to conduct effective monitoring and supervision because there is no vehicle," he said and appealed to the National Headquarters of the GRCS to help address the situation.



He said the GRCS had no office in the 12 Municipal and Districts it was working in currently and this was negatively affecting its work in those areas.



The Director appealed to Municipal and District Assemblies, traditional authorities, individuals and opinion leaders to support them with office space.