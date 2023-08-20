Volta Health Network gives free health screening and surgery to over 200 people in Adidome

A woman getting her eyes checked

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Volta Health Network (VHN) in collaboration with Adidome Government Hospital in the central Tongu district of the Volta Region has organised a three-day medical outreach exercise for vulnerable persons.

The exercise is scheduled for Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20, 2023. It was championed by the Country Director of Pencils of Promise (PoP), Freeman Gobah with support from some private firms and individuals who are Voltarians at home and abroad.



Other individuals who are not Voltarians also supported the exercise with cash and medical equipment.



Co-President of VHN, Samuel Mortoti in his address on the second day of the exercise said the network in last year organised a similar exercise in Keta Municipal Hospital where over 600 residents benefited.



He said this is the second edition of the intervention and the Volta Health Network is expecting to diagnose both severe and minor cases and give them medications at no cost, adding that those who need surgery will also be attended to.



Samuel Mortoti, however, appealed to benevolent individuals to support the project in cash or kind in other to expand the exercise to other parts of the Region.



Medical Supredentant of the Adidome Government Hospital, Dela Martin Ahiavih noted that two days into the exercise, some 275 cases were screened and they're expecting double of the number by the close of Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Some cases attended to are, eye problems, heart and kidney disease, hernia, diabetes, fibroid, difficulty in urinating, and cervical issues.



He said the patients are not only from Adidome, but some also came from adjoining communities including Aflao, Akatsi, Sogakope, and Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.



He appealed to the government and benevolent Ghanaians home and abroad to aid the Adidome Government Hospital with medical equipment, expansion of the maternity ward, accommodation for staff, vehicle, conference hall, and training center, to enable them to enhance healthcare delivery in the area.



Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Tongu, Gabby Alexander Hottordze at the event thanked the Volta Health Network for choosing his constituency for the exercise. He asked residents to accommodate the team devoid of unacceptable behaviours.



Volta Health Network is a team of health professionals who are indigenes of the Volta Region working in Ghana and the diaspora. The team also donated medical equipment which includes a general surgical set and assorted medications to the Adidome Government Hospital.



Over 23 individuals and companies including Americares, a USA-based non-profit health organisation, Anloga Development Association of North America, Ibrahim Mahama, the Central Tongu District Assembly, the district health directorate, and MP for the area are among those who supported the exercise.