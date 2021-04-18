Volta House of Chiefs congratulates Afede, AWA on successful test fight

Togbe Tepre Hodo IV is the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs has congratulated Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, and the Africa World Airlines (AWA) on a successful test flight to the Ho Airport.

The Embraer 145 flight landed smoothly on Thursday from the Kotoka International Airport.



This was contained in a release signed by Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, copied to the Ghana News Agency.



It noted that the leadership and members of the House were thrilled as the historic event was conceived and executed through the collaboration of their very own Togbe Afede, and his business entity.

The statement said that Togbe Afede became the co-pilot of the flight that kick-started processes for commercial flights to begin in earnest.



It noted that the Ho Airport would be considered seriously as an alternative arrival and departure point for flights.



The statement lauded the Regional Minister and governments for executing such an initiative, adding that, it has the potential to impact tremendously the growth of the region.