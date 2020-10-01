Volta Impex promises to fix Nkawkaw to New Abirem cocoa road in 12 months

The Managing Director of Volta Impex Limited, the contractor in charge of the Nkawkaw Noyem to New Abirem road, Ishak Mutawakil, has promised his company's preparedness to fix the road in 12 months barring any hitches.

The company, which has already started work vigorously gave the assurance when the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inspected the progress of work.



Speaking to the media shortly after the president's inspection, Mr. Ishak further said the company was committed to putting the road in good shape to improve the living standard of the people living in the catchment area.



He disclosed that by November this year, commuters of the road will heave a sigh of relief as some 15km prima ceiling work would have been done to make the road motorable to aid the carting of goods and persons on that stretch of the road.

He was very grateful to the government, COCOBOD, and Newmont for the support and trust reposed in the company and assured of quality work.



Meanwhile, the contractor has 18 months to complete the project which includes the upgrading of some 3km Akoase town roads at a cost of Ghc171,600,000.00.



The ceremony was graced by officials from COCOBOD and the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

