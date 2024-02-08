Volta NDC Women’s Wing urged to be examples for young women

NDC flag

Source: GNA

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has called on the Women’s Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to set good examples for young women who aspire to join the party.

“You must be examples to any young woman who wants to be a member of the NDC, wants to work, support and feels they have a future with the NDC,” she said.



Mogtari speaking in Hohoe during a day’s workshop for the Women’s Wing and Women’s Working Committee of the party in The Volta Region, said the role of a Women Organiser in any political party or setting is the example they were to set for the younger women coming up.



Mogtari tasked the Women to rise to the occasion and deliver effectively once their contributions received the needed boost.



She asked them to be vigilant and be voter educators and supporters wherever they found themselves.



Madam Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Deputy Communication Officer, urged the participants to be aware that whatever they did or said eventually represented the party at large.

Madam Delphia Fafa Agbai, Volta Regional Women Organiser of the Party said the workshop aimed at uniting all the participants and sharing ideas.



She said as women they were already feeling the hardship in the country and have advised themselves accordingly.



Madam Agbai said they were grateful for the insights shared by the speakers which would support them in their efforts to work hard to win the 2024 general elections.



Mawutor Agbavitor, Volta Regional Chairman of the party said the women must be united to be able to win the general elections adding that the Party was ready to give all the necessary support to ensure they succeeded.



He said the party was bent on winning the 2024 general elections to provide better conditions of life for future generations.

Agbavitor urged the Women to present workable action plans to the Party’s Secretariat while commending them for the work done so far.



James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the party said the party had no time at its disposal ahead of the 2024 general elections.



He said over 197,000 voters did not turn out to vote in the 2020 general elections in the region while over 16,000 rejected ballots were counted hence the need for voter education.



The workshop was on the theme: “Power at all Costs 2024; the Pivotal Role of Women.”