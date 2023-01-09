0
Volta Region: CCIDM fetes aged in Sokpoe

76313822 Some of the volunteers and beneficiaries

Mon, 9 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Christ Calvary International Deliverance Ministry (CCIDM), based in Accra, has donated items to the aged and physically challenged persons at Sokpoe in the South Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region.

At a New Year’s event, held for the aged and physically challenged persons in Sokpoe, the church treated attendees to assorted foods and drinks.

Founder of the church Apostle Lina Kankam shared fellowship with the attendees and prayed for the sick amongst them.

Apostle Kankam also distributed hampers and wheel chairs to the aged and physically challenged.

The South Tongu Constituency Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Michael Tsikudo, commended the church for the kind gesture.

