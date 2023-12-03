Volta Region: Deplorable road causing post harvest loss in Ziofe - Togbe Lawluvi VII

Togbe Bina Lawluvi VII

Source: Evans Attah Akangla, Contributor

The Paramount Chief of Ziofe Traditional Area in the Agortime Ziofe District of the Volta Region, Togbe Bina Lawluvi VII, has bemoaned the state of the road networks in the district with emphasis on Ziofe.

According to him, the road is causing the farmers in the area to suffer an annual post-harvest loss on their tomato farms.



Togbe Bina Lawluvi VII chairing the 39th District Farmers Day celebration at Takuve expressed that the phenomenon is posing a serious threat to their farm produce especially tomatoes which Ziofe is well known for.



The Chief in his address said in 2024, the traditional council will engage the assembly to deliberate on the development of roads and the agriculture sector in the district basically to upgrade the feeder roads that will assist the farmers in the area.



He entreated farmers to adopt modern technologies into farming to enable continued farming and excess food supply in the area.



The Paramount Chief also called for the revitalization of the tomato factory in the Agortime Ziofe.

While quoting the theme for the celebration, he said this is the time Ghana needs more assistance to enhance the farming activities in the country, emphasising the Agortime Ziofe District.



He underscored the effectiveness of the country's policies that mostly favored large-scale farmers leaving the small-scale farmers, blaming such situation on the ineffective implementation of policies.



Mawuli Abusa, the District Agric Director in the Agortime Ziofe District acknowledged that the second phase of the president's flagship program, Planting for Food and Jobs will promote import substitution, ensure food availability, promote food export, create jobs, and ensure food security and resilience.



Addressing the problem of post-harvest loss, he revealed that the district assembly in collaboration with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is to build a chain facility to address the menace and add value to tomato production in the area.



He promised the district assembly through the agricultural department will continue to deliver smart solutions for sustainable food security and resilience.

The Director urged organizations, corporate entities, and individuals to come on board to tackle some of the challenges facing agriculture in the Agortime Ziofe district.



Agortime Ziofe's TDistrict Chief Executive (DCE), Emilia Emefa Adzimah in her address urged that the agriculture section should be given the necessary attention and resources to ensure all-year food production and application of the necessary technologies to increase yield and prevent post-harvest loss.



She added it will also ensure food security within the district and the country as a whole.