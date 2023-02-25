1
Volta Region House of Chiefs inducts ten new members

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

The Volta Region House of Chiefs (VRHC) has inducted 10 Paramount Chiefs as members.

These are paramount chiefs of various traditional areas from across the Region who had been duly gazetted in the national gazette of chiefs.

They are, Togbega Sei II of the Botoku Traditional area, Togbega Azavuuvu IV, Awate, Togbui Dzoku V, Dzodze, Togbega Gabusu VII, Gbi, and Togbi Adogo Agbalekpor IV, Hevi.

The rest are Togbi Ahiabor Gamor VI, Havi, Togbe Nyaho Tamaklo IV, Kome-Shime, Togbiga Adamah III, Somey, Togbi Dzidenu Zoglo, Dzadzefe, and Togbiga Akpo Ashiakpor of the Wheta traditional area.

The premises of the House of Chiefs were taken over by supporters of the traditional leaders who journeyed to the regional capital to celebrate the induction of the chiefs.

The new members took oaths of induction administered by Justice Owuahene Acheampong of the Ho High Court, and oaths of membership, judiciary, and secrecy.

Togbe Tepre Hodo, President of the House, said it continued to be constituted by members with varied skills and expertise, and that with 100 members, the Volta House was among the largest in the country.

He said members should, therefore, bring their skills to bear and commit to collectively making the Region one of the best.

“I only hope and pray that we all cooperate, contribute, and grow the Regional House of Chiefs and by extension the whole nation,” Togbe Tepre Hodo said.

Mr. Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the House, urged the new members to seek reconciliation among their constituents for effective leadership and development.

Members of the house took turns to welcome the new entrants into the establishment, offering the needed encouragement to serve.

There were endless firing of muskets amid massive jubilation and valiant display of prowess by traditional warriors.

