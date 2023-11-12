Volta Region: I will construct an ethanol factory for your massive support - Ken Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has promised to build an ethanol factory in the Volta Region.

Speaking at a thanksgiving party organised for his campaign team, he expressed gratitude to his team members, particularly those in the Volta Region.



He was grateful to the delegates in the region for the massive endorsement they gave him in the primaries.



According to him, while embarking on his campaign, he pledged to industrialise the country, and one thing he promised to do was construct an ethanol factory if he became president.



Mr. Agyapong said that although he did not win the race, he would construct the factory which will start in 2024.



"Let me the thank the delegates in Volta Region for their wonderful performance and my own Central Region, these two regions have really supported me...I want to tell the people of Volta region that I'm going to reward them back with the establishment of an ethanol plant," Ken Agyapong shared.

"I've spoken to some friends in the NDC about it and they have helped me to secure some 10,000 acres of land for the establishment of this ethanol plant next year," he added.



If successful, the factory would be a major industrial-scale ethanol producer in the West African country, which imports around 60 million litres of ethanol per year.



He also took a shot at those who underestimated him, saying they were embarrassed by the outcome of the results.



“I want to extend my gratitude to the campaign team and all the supporters. I know we fought a good fight in every contest; there would be a winner and a loser. But this contest was between a man and the whole system. They underestimated me and my team. They predicted I would not get more than 10 percent. But today, all those who made the claim are indoors and feel ashamed.”



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was elected last week to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Election 2024 as a presidential candidate.

His campaign team had predicted that Bawumia was going to win by a larger margin, but he won by 61.43% of the total valid votes cast.



Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, came in second with 37.41%.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came in third with 0.76%, while Francis Addai Nimoh was last with 0.41%.