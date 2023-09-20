Volta Region: Investor cuts sod for construction of affordable housing units in Mafi-Anfoe

Nii Okai breaking grounds for the construction of the housing units in Mafi- Anfoe

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Central Tongu district in the Volta Region has attracted a private investor to construct affordable housing units in Mafi-Anfoe along the Ho-Sogakope highway.

The housing project, Volta Green City is an initiative by a private estate developer.



The first phase of the project consists construction of 3o kilometre inner roads and 200 housing units.



District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Tongu, Moore Zonyrah, and Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Gabby Hotordze were at the ceremony held on Saturday, September 16, 2023.



The government officials(MP and DCE), praised the investor for choosing central Tongu for such an initiative.



The DCE said the project will help to boost the local economy whereby youth in the area will get jobs and also attract tourists and other investors.

On his side, the MP promised to join forces with the DCE for the realisation of the project.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the project, Volta Green City, Nii Okai Parbey said the project is aimed to provide decent and affordable accommodation.



"It is a complete community on its own with modern facilities and commercial enterprises," he said.



Nii Okai Parbey further said the city when completed will be electrified with a solar system, 24hrs security system, and other benefits.



The "smart city" according to Nii will be sited on more than 30,000 acres of land in the Mafi-Anfoe enclave.

Chief of Mafi-Anfoe, Togbe Dra Abotaka expressed his excitement and called on other investors to take advantage of the serenity of the area, adding that his traditional area is litigation-free and climate-friendly.



He said, the development will not just beautify the traditional area but will create jobs for his subjects.



He promised to provide the necessary support for the project to happen.