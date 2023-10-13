Volta Region: Residents begin to question VRA's response after dam spillage

Collins Atsu Kove is a youth activist and a 2019 assemblymember aspirant

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Many residents in the three Tongu districts of the Volta Region have continued to lament and appeal for aid as their homes and businesses submerged in water following the Kpong and Akosombo dam spillage on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Although the Volta River Authority (VRA) has provided some relief items to the affected households, the inhabitants say they've lost more assets than the relief items provided.



Collins Atsu Kove, a youth activist and a resident of Mafi Atitekpo said Mafi Atitekpo residents are in fear as the flood took properties in the neighboring communities.



The youth activist, however, called on the VRA to review its responsibilities.



Below is the full opinion of Collins Atsu Kove:



Ensuring accountability: VRA's responsibility towards communities affected by Akosombo Dam Spillage:

The Akosombo Dam, a significant hydroelectric power generation facility in Ghana, has been a key contributor to the country's economic progress and energy needs for several decades.



However, the recent spillage caused by the dam has had adverse effects on nearby communities and properties along the lake.



In response, it is essential for the Volta River Authority (VRA) to acknowledge its responsibility and come forward to compensate the affected communities and address the damages caused.



Understanding the impact: The spillage from the Akosombo Dam has resulted in significant damage to the environment, properties, and livelihoods of the communities dwelling along the Volta River.



Flooding of agricultural lands has led to crop loss, affecting the income and food security of numerous households. Moreover, the destruction of homes and infrastructure has added to the anguish of the affected communities.

The Role of the VRA as an entity responsible for the operation and maintenance of the Akosombo Dam, the VRA holds a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of communities living in the vicinity. Beyond power generation, the authority's duty extends to the mitigation of negative impacts caused by dam operations.



This includes taking prompt action to compensate the affected communities and assist in their recovery.



Addressing damages:



In the aftermath of the Akosombo Dam spillage, the VRA must demonstrate its commitment to the affected communities. Here are some steps the VRA should consider as soon as possible before the discomfort of the people leads to anger:



Assessing damages: VRA must conduct a thorough assessment of the damages caused by the spillage to quantify the loss suffered by individuals, communities, and properties. Partnering with independent experts can help ensure the assessment is unbiased and accurate.

Compensation mechanism: VRA must establish a fair compensation mechanism that takes into account the extent of damage incurred by individuals and communities. Compensation should cover property losses, crop damages, and livelihood disruptions.



Community consultation: VRA must engage with affected communities in a transparent and participatory manner. Understand their specific needs and concerns, and involve them in decision-making processes related to compensation and rehabilitation efforts.



Rehabilitation support: VRA must provide resources and assistance for the rehabilitation of affected communities. This may include rebuilding damaged infrastructure, restoring agricultural lands, or offering vocational training programs to restore livelihoods.



Environmental sustainability: VRA again must take proactive measures to restore and protect the environment in the affected areas. Implement initiatives for reforestation, soil conservation, and water management to mitigate future risks and enhance the resilience of communities.



In conclusion, the Akosombo Dam spillage has had severe consequences for the communities living along the Volta River. It is incumbent upon the VRA to step forward, acknowledge its responsibility, and ensure fair compensation for the affected communities.

By doing so, the VRA can not only mitigate the immediate hardships faced by those impacted but also rebuild trust and reinforce its commitment to prioritizing the well-being of the communities it serves.