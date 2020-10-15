Volta Regional Coordinating Council to support NADMO

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has said that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) would provide the necessary support to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to carry out activities to forestall disasters in the region.

He said a concerted effort is required to deal with disaster, including its prevention, management and mitigating its impacts as it threatened the country's progressive march.



Dr Letsa, speaking at a News briefing to mark this year's International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) on the theme: “Good Disaster Risk Governance” charged the media to sensitise the public on early warning signs to prevent disaster and make the region disaster resilient.



The Minister who is also the chairman of the Regional Disaster Management Committee called on people to desist from building on water ways and relocate to safer places to protect lives and property from unforeseen circumstances.



Mr Divine Bosson Volta Regional Director for NADMO also called on the Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure strict adherence to the building codes to prevent people from putting up structures at unauthorized places to avoid disaster.



He commended the media for their immense contribution towards disaster risk reduction in the Region by educating the people on hazards that could cause disaster, and urged them to support the Organisation in its drive to have a disaster-free region.

Mr Bosson said though the government had policies tailored at reducing disaster risk in the country, “it will be proper if absolute DRR policy is considered into an act of Parliament for adequate source of funding.”



He lamented inadequate funding for DRR activities and lack of modern equipment to support local level disaster risk management groups, saying the situation was having a serious toll on the work of the Organisation.



The Director called for establishment of a Regional Disaster Management Fund, to support activities carried out by the Organisation to prevent and manage disaster and make it respond quickly and timely to disaster and its related issues.



Mr Bosson called for the empowerment of chiefs and other relevant bodies at the local level, resourced and equipped with knowledge and skills in DRR to contribute to the effort of the Organisation.