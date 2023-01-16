Volta Regional Minister congratulates Elikplim Klu

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa with Elikplim Klu

Volta Regional Minister Dr Archibald Yao Letsa has congratulated Elikplim Klu after the teacher received the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Personality of the Year/Volta Region award.

In a Facebook post, Sunday, the government appointee was spotted in photographs making a presentation to the teacher who doubles as FIDA GH/GFD Paralegal vice president and GFD Regional president (Volta), in the presence of some other personalities.



Below is his full post.



On Thursday, January 12, 2023, I received and congratulated Ms. Elikplim Klu, a teacher at Methodist Primary School, Ho for being awarded as the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Personality of the Year/Volta Region.



The Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection presented the award to her on December 06, 2022 in recognition of her activism against SGBV in the Volta Region following her nomination by a committee.

The award presentation formed part of the celebration of the 2023 UN 16 Days of Activism Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence from 25th November to 10th December 2023.



Ms. Klu was accompanied by the Regional Directors of Department of Gender and Department of Children as well as the Regional Co-ordinating Council's Focal Person for UNFPA Programme.



