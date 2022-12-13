Volta Regional NDC Youth wing congratulates George Opare Addo, deputies for winning election

George Opare Addo has been re-elected as NDC National Youth Organiser

The Volta regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sent out words of congratulations to George Opare Addo following his re-election as the National Youth Organiser of the party.

In a statement issued by Mathias Alagbo, the Volta Regional Youth Organiser, it said that they were excited at the win and that they would continue to offer their support to the work of the party executive.



The statement also sent congratulations to the elected Deputy National Organisers, Osman Ayariga and Ruth Seddoh.



Read the full statement below:



I write on behalf of the Volta Regional Youth wing of the NDC to convey our heartfelt congratulations to Lawyer George Opare Addo (Pablo) for emerging victorious as the National Youth Organizer in the just ended National Youth and Women conference held in Cape Coast over the weekend.



We extend same congratulations to Comrade Osman Ayariga and Comrade Ruth Seddoh on their election as Deputy National Youth Organisers.

We salute and appreciate the sportsmanship of other aspirants who contested and fell short of winning. Undoubtedly the NDC has won and together we are strong and ready for the task of winning elections 2024.



We wish to warmly commend our delegates who travelled from far and near and who sacrificed their time and comfort to ensure the conference was a success.



Now, we wish to offer to our retained National Youth Organizer and Deputies, iron clad assurances of our absolute support and cooperation as they lead the Youth wing of our great NDC party into the must win 2024 elections.



As a result, we urge Comrade George Opare Addo and his Deputies to as a matter of urgency, ignore all distractions and unite our front so as to build a rock solid youth wing ready for the task of wrestling power from the tyrannical NPP regime which remains crucial for the political liberation and socio-economic empowerment of our youth.



God bless us all.

End.



MATHIAS ALAGBO-(KABILA)



VOLTA REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER