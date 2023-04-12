Volta Regional women's organizer of the NPP celebrates with aged inmates at Kpando prisons

Hannah Ashade donated items to aged inmates of Kpando prisons

The Volta Regional Women's Organizer of the NPP, Hannah Ashade (Lady Han) was at Kpando prisons on Easter Monday April 10, 2023 to pay a visit to inmates, especially the aged.

As part of her agenda to touch lives and give hope to the hopeless in the region, Lady Han took to the prisons to celebrate with the inmates and give them some hope for a better future after prison.



She had a lengthy conversation with the aged inmates to know some of their challenges and offered some hope in a form of advice to them. Lady Han made it known to them that better life after prison is a possibility that they must believe in.



The Volta Regional Women's Organizer did not just fraternize with the inmates but also donated some prepared and well-packaged food items to the them to crown the Easter activities with. She also donated other items such as bottled and sachet water, packs of soft drinks, 50 liters of liquid soap, and an amount of money to support the running of the prison. She also offered some form of prayer for them.

Prison Wardens and inmates were grateful for the unannounced visit by the indefatigable Regional Women's Organizer.



Lady Han was cheerfully joined to do this humanitarian work by Mr. Eric Legacy Fiah, the Constituency Chairman, Mr. Eric Dapaah, Secretary, Mr. Samuel Doh, Assistant Secretary, Madam Evelyn Tende, Deputy Women's Organizer, Mr. David Bani, Research and Elections Officer and other members of the party in the Kpando constituency.



She encouraged the general public to show some empathy towards inmates, especially to aged and the helpless.