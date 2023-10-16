Volta River Authority insists communities were informed about Akosombo Dam spillage

Volta River Authority (VRA)

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has firmly stated that all communities in the lower Volta basin, impacted by floods due to the Akosombo Dam spillage, were adequately informed and educated about the necessity to relocate to higher ground before the spillage commenced.

Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo, the Deputy Chief Executive of the VRA responsible for Engineering and Operations, spoke during a radio interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Monday morning, October 16, 2023.



In the interview, he highlighted the VRA's efforts to inform and warn affected communities.



"We started spilling out small volumes of water, hoping that the communities would start moving out themselves because we are not God to predict when the rains will stop and when we can close the gates. We assumed that this action would prompt evacuation. However, as I always say, people often adopt a 'wait-and-see' approach, and some were eventually caught off guard because of the water's volume and speed. It's not always possible to quickly outrun the water and save all your belongings, especially when people tend to evacuate their homes entirely before leaving. In summary, we made considerable efforts to educate them, and they knew what steps to take," Deputy CEO Obeng-Kenzo emphasized.



The VRA also shared information about a simulation exercise conducted in May 2023, addressing the potential for spillage due to the ongoing inflow of water into the dam.



"In November 2022, we engaged with various agencies, including NADMO, the Fire Service, and all district assemblies, expressing our intent to conduct a simulation exercise in the second quarter of 2023, due to the rising water levels in the lake. This exercise was executed in May 2023, with all communities informed and actively participating," Obeng-Kenzo explained.



The exercise, known as "Da wo ho so" or "Be ready," centered in Mepe, a low-lying area.

The emergency operational center was established in Mepe, with extensive involvement from district assemblies, radio stations, media, and other stakeholders.



The exercise served to communicate the possibility of an event like this and reinforce the importance of readiness.



Obeng-Kenzo continued, "When we noticed that water levels were increasing, we initiated communication in August. On September 13th, we issued letters to all relevant agencies, activating emergency protocols and preparedness plans."



Despite these proactive measures, the VRA highlighted the challenges in convincing some residents to evacuate promptly, emphasizing that people's natural inclination to secure their belongings before leaving posed a significant obstacle to swift evacuation efforts.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB