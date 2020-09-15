Health News

Volta Union UK/Europe donates PPEs to Ho Teaching Hospital

The items were donated by the Volta Union in the United Kingdom and Europe

The Volta Union in the United Kingdom and Europe has donated personal protective items to the Ho Teaching Hospital to help in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The items include 2,500 pieces of face masks, 4,000 hand gloves and 500 pieces of 65 ml hand sanitizers.



Togbui Patamia IV, Chief of Srogboe and the country representative of the Union who presented the items said they were motivated by the desire to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus that had taken the world by storm.



He was hopeful that the gestures would help solve some teething challenges in the hospital.



Dr John Tampouri, acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hospital, who received the items was grateful to the Union for the support, adding that it came at the time they needed it most.

He said even though Coronavirus figures had reduced significantly, there was the need to increase protection for the public by observing the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Dr Tampouri was optimistic that observance of the safety protocols would tremendously impact positively to the eradication of the disease in the country.



He was also hopeful that others would follow suit to compliment the government's effort in the fight against the disease.



Courage Dezanga, the Manager of Cleansafe Sanitizer, produced locally in Ho by Dezang Ventures, said they were committed to supporting the region in the production of local PPEs.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.