Volta floods: Mortuary reportedly moves over 300 bodies to other morgues within 24 hours

The Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Kobla Mensah Woyome, has narrated how a mortuary in his constituency was forced to move over 300 corpses in its care to other facilities.

This, he said, came about after the flooding situation in the community, among many others, as a result of the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam.



The situation, which has affected some 11 constituencies, mostly in the Volta Region, has gained national attention, with many supporting the victims of the floods, especially those at Mepe – the worst-hit community.



But during an interaction with GhanaWeb in his constituency on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, the South Tongu MP, Korbla Woyome, said that they were forced at a point to evacuate corpses at a mortuary to other facilities so as to avert a further catastrophe.



“We are currently at the Comboni Polyclinic Mortuary… it was one of the places we had to work at, at the early stages because the flood water had flooded the area, and this is a mortuary and so what we had to do was to move about 300 dead bodies – our brothers and sisters who are no more, to other facilities.



“They are no longer working. In fact, we were quite proactive. Well, immediately they saw the water coming in from far, they realised that no, they had to quickly make an announcement for owners of bodies here to come for them quickly, while the hospital itself had made arrangements to move some uncollected bodies at the last minute to a safer facility,” he explained.



There have been health concerns in the communities that have been hit by the flood situation, with several calls made to the government to find a lasting solution to the effects the spillage of the Akosombo Dam has caused to several communities.

A staff of the Comboni Polyclinic Mortuary also shared some comments with the GhanaWeb team:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/BB