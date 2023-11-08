Volta floods: The last thing we'll countenance are blatant falsehoods - Ablakwa goes hard on Napo

Okudzeto Ablakwa and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has fumed at what he described as falsehoods by the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (also known as Napo), concerning the plight his and other constituencies have been experiencing since the spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority.

Making his submissions following the update given to the House by the minister, the North Tongu MP said it is further traumatising for the minister to lie about the fact that prior to the spillage of excess water from the dam, some MPs were consulted.



Daring the minister to mention even one MPs name that he is aware of who was part of those stakeholder meetings, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa angrily told the energy minister that they will not accept such falsehoods.



“We are told that before VRA officials spilled, Members of Parliament were part of the stakeholders consulted. I can speak for myself; I was never invited to any meeting. I was never consulted; I was never invited to any meeting. I challenge the minister to provide one name – one Member of Parliament who was consulted; who attended this meeting regarding this spillage in the affected areas.



“My colleagues are here. Not a single Member of Parliament; not one. Look, we have had enough. We are down, we are traumatised, we have lost everything. The last thing we will countenance are blatant falsehoods. We will not accept it,” he stated.



The MP for North Tongu, whose constituency is the hardest affected from the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, further shot down another falsehood that the VRA had presented relief items to him and other lawmakers in the affected communities.



He stressed that not even a grain of rice has been given to him, at least.

“Another falsehood is that VRA is sharing relief items and that Members of Parliament have received their share. When? Which Member of Parliament has received shares of relief items? And such a dangerous statement for our constituents to now come after us. As I speak as the Member of Parliament for North Tongu; the most affected constituency, no VRA official has given me relief items; not a grain of rice, not a bottle of oil,” he stressed.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







AE/OGB