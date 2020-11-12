Volta has resources to tackle employment needs - Kenya High Commissioner

Eliphas Barine said Keta Municipality could harness the rich resources it has

Eliphas Barine, Kenya High Commissioner to Ghana, has said the Keta Municipality could harness the rich resources at its disposal to transform the area into one of the most developed in the country.

He said the water bodies in the area, including the Keta Lagoon, the largest in the country and the sea, suitable for inland and marine fishing, salt mining, water transport and tourism, could be well developed for economic benefits to the people, the region and the country.



Mr Barine, who said this in his address to officially open the ongoing Keta Trade Fair dubbed Defia 2020 at Ketasco Park, noted that his tour of the Volta Region revealed a beautiful region with lots of resources like vast lands and tourist sites and wondered why it was still in such a state of almost no factories.



“Count yourselves privileged because you’re endowed with a lot of resources that others do not have. You have rich resources to take care of all your employment needs,” he said.



He commended the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta and the planners of the Fair, saying though it might be difficult for the first time in over 20 years, it was a good decision as it would serve as a platform, where people would congregate to showcase their wares to the outside world.



The Kenya High Commissioner called on the people of the area to consider actively participating in events organised for their benefits, saying he expected to see more exhibitors and patrons because, without that, it would be difficult to attract investors and businesses to the area for the needed development.

Mr Godwin Edudzi Effah, MCE for Keta, said the Assembly was committed to positioning Keta as a hub for trade, investment and tourism in the region.



The theme for the Fair “Promoting Trade, Investment and Tourism for Sustainable Development in the Keta Municipality” suggested, thus, invited businesses to come to settle in the area.



Mr Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of Volta, Eastern and Oti Regional Chapter of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) assured the Association would lend its support for young businesses to grow in the Municipality.



He charged the youth who he said “form a vital link to the growth of the area” to enter into ventures that would make them economically self-reliant, saying, “our economic independence lies in our own hands.”



The Keta Fair, which opened on November 9, had exhibitors from far and near to showcase their products and services such as fish, firewood, mats, beads, beverages, dresses, financial services and online shops, and packed with lots of lots of activities to entertain and educate patrons, continues till Sunday, November 15.