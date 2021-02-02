Volta region records increase in fire outbreaks in 2020 - Report

Domestic fires increased by 56.45 percent in 2020

Volta Region has recorded a total of 72.7 percent spike in fire outbreaks between January to December, last year, as compared to the same period in 2019.

The Region recorded a total of 285 fires in the year under review against 165 in 2019.



Domestic fires increased by 56.45 percent, as the Region recorded 97 outbreaks in 2020, against 62 in 2019.



The Region also witnessed 81 bushfires in the year under review, compared to 31 in 2019, representing an increase of 161.29 percent.



There was an increase of 19.65 percent in commercial fires, as the Region recorded 73 in 2020 against 61 in 2019.



A total of 33 vehicular fires were recorded in 2020, compared to 11 in 2019, representing an increase of 200 percent.

The year under review also witnessed one case of fire outbreak from a public institution, however, there was none in 2019.



Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Madam Janet Agyeiwaa Duah, Volta Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the increase in fire reports is as a result of the failure to comply with fire safety protocols.



She said although her outfit continues to sensitize the public and advise them on precautionary measures, most people fail to heed their advice, thereby resulting in the increase.



The Commander said citizens' compliance with fire regulations is essential in supporting the Service's quest to address fire situations in the country, urging all to endeavour to obey the regulations.