Regional News

Voluntary Workcamp Association of Ghana to embark on second phase Cleaning Campaign

Over 30 volunteers mainly around the capital engaged in the exercise

Following a long break of activiteis due to the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, the entire family of Ghana's oldest Non- Governmental Organization and West Africas oldest - VOLU has embarked on yet another massive clean up campaign at its main edifice at the Kordiabe Training centre in the Shai Osudoku area in the Greater Accra Region last weekend.

The three day exercise sought to put to shape the entire facility that had been eaten up by grass with the structure hostel also getting some renovation works.



Over 30 volunteers mainly around the capital engaged themselves in this exercise which was fully funded by volunteers themselves (both local and international).



As part of the observation of the covid 19 protocols authorities of the organization organized a clinical check on all volunteers who turned up for the exercise, fumigated the dull structures and cleared the environs.



General Secretary of the organization Mr. Gary Cooper Fia-Kojo Ayivi gave the assurance of organizing more future clean ups and more engagements with the locality Community.

"I believe this exercise will motivate this new administration to do more in the coming weeks. We are committed to collaborating with the Community to effect more local projects in the area" he said.



The oldest Non- Governmental Organization in the west African hub will embark on a second phase cleaning exercise from the 7th-9th August 2020 at its headquarters at Kordiabe.



The voluntary Workcamp Association of Ghana-volu has been in existence in the country since 1956 and has been living up to its aims and objectives in organizing local camp programmes in agriculture, construction, teaching, exchange programmes amongst others.



Volu members in the diaspora have also been contributing to this exercise.

Source: Dennis Kwaku Moore, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.