Vote against Akufo-Addo – A Plus to Gold Coast, Menzgold customers

Musician and Political Activist Kwame Asare Obeng

Leader of The Peoples Project(TPP) Kwame A Plus has asked Ghanaians who have their monies with Blackshield Capital Management Limited which was formerly known as Gold Coast fund management to vote against President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, there is the need for Ghanaians to punish politicians in order for them to realize that the citizens cannot be taken for granted because they [citizens] wield the power in the country and not politicians.



“If you have your money with Gold Coast and you don’t receive the money before Monday, you need to have a rethink of who you will be voting for. Vote against Akufo-Addo,” he said while addressing a news conference.

He argued that the government while closing down these financial Institutions said it “was protecting the customers” but he reckons that the government never did that to protect the depositors because their monies have not to be given back to them.



Kwame A Plus was optimistic of a start to a new life in Ghana because there will be a change in the affairs of the country indicating that from 2021, the people of Ghana will fight corruption to protect the country’s purse.