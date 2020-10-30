Vote based on programs, policies of parties - Jean Mensa to first-time voters

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa has urged first-time voters in the upcoming December 7 polls to pay critical attention to programs and policies of parties before casting their votes.

According to her, this would go a long way to contributing to the general development of the country.



While addressing some first-time voters from the Youth Bridge Foundation, the EC Chairperson said “I just urge you, in this election to go out in your numbers to cast your votes in a meaningful way. I think it is important that you look at the policies and programs that political parties have before you cast your votes.”



Adding that, “…at the end of the day your vote will be meaningful and will lead to the development of our country.”



The EC Chairperson also encouraged first-time voters to be agents of peace as the country prepares to head to the polls.

She also cautioned them not to be used as tools to perpetrate acts of violence in the upcoming elections.



“I would like to use this opportunity to call on the youth not to allow yourselves to be used to foment trouble. Be it on the streets or social media. Just a few days ago we saw some acts of violence in Odododiodoo and I believe there are people who are behind this violence… You must not allow yourself to be used. Let us say no to violence,” she said.



