Vote-buying allegations hit Controller and Accountant General as MP accuses him of putting delegate on salary

Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem

In a startling revelation, Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency, Edward Bawa, has accused the Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem of putting delegates in the Akim Swedru constituency on salary for the past two years in preparation for his contest as the MP for the constituency.

During an appearance on TV3's Big Issues, Bawa disclosed that the delegates openly confirmed this on air, expressing his concern over the lack of action from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in investigating the matter.



“Currently, as we sit, on live radio, you know the current sitting Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem is vying to contest one of the seats in the central region. Every delegate has been put on salary, and he has been doing that for about two years. That’s what I heard. So yesterday, you had a situation where people were now texting and saying 'incoming MP.' I say if you have a situation where you control my money, there must be a law on how you deal with some of these things. Everybody is seeing it, and nobody is questioning it. The OSP is not interested in investigating this,” Bawa asserted.



Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem has publicly declared his intention to contest the upcoming parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). It's noteworthy that his brother, Joseph Ampomah Bosompem, held the same seat as a Member of Parliament from January 2008 to January 2013, losing the seat in 2012 to Kennedy Osei Nyarko.



This revelation comes amidst broader concerns about vote-buying incidents in the recently concluded NPP parliamentary primaries, with Bawa emphasizing the urgent need to address various forms of corruption within the political landscape.

NAY/EK