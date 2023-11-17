Vote for Bawumia to continue the good works of Akufo-Addo - Trader urges Ghanaians

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

To many Ghanaians, there is economic turbulence in a larger part of the country and this, they believe, is the handiwork of the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Many push the blame specifically to the Head of the Economic Management Team, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



However, it seems that is not the sentiment of all Ghanaians.



A trader in one of the country’s markets has shared that despite everything, Ghanaians should vote for Dr. Bawumia to become the president in the 2024 general elections.



According to her, it will benefit a lot of Ghanaians to ensure Dr. Bawumia becomes president because he is a part of the outgoing administration and that will aid him in knowing all the loose ends he has to tie and work on.



She further stressed that it is important Ghanaians understand that the halting and stalling of many projects by successive governments is what is making the country retrogressive, hence, Dr. Bawumia succeeding Akufo-Addo will be the best bet for Ghanaians.

This, she believes when done, will help Dr. Bawumia to continue the legacy of Akufo-Addo.



“Ghanaians are quick to change a government after eight years. That move takes governance backwards. But we need to understand something. Nana Addo has ruled for 8 years so we should vote for Bawumia to continue his legacy. This will help the government to progress. Everybody has their vision and mission. So, we should let Bawumia continue to see how he will transform the country,” she said in an interaction with TV3 news.





BAJ/ DAG