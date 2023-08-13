Vote for Bawumia to lead NPP - E/R Minister declares

Seth Acheampong with Dr. Bawumia, others

Source: Deiu Media Ghana Ltd

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong has urged the delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party of the Mpreaso constituency to vote massively for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the party's flagbearer.

Addressing party delegates of the Mpreaso Constituency, Seth Acheampong stated categorically that after careful consideration and observation, he believes electing Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as their flagbearer is the best strategic decision for the NPP, even though he has good relationship with the other nine candidates, but Bawumia stands tall among them.



The former Member of Parliament for Mpreaso, who said this when the Vice President engaged the NPP delegates in his constituency during a stopover on his campaign tour of the Region explained that "Since I became the Regional Minister, I have carefully observed that among the other candidates and as the truth stand, Dr Bawumia is the best person at this moment to lead the party if the NPP wants to break the 8 political jinx".



Seth Acheampong further explained that with his political experience and understanding of the party’s inner workings, Dr Bawumia's unwavering dedication to the NPP is an exceptional personality with experience in governance and politics.

He further praised the Vice President's dedication to the NPP and his impressive track record by highlighting his contributions to the government’s successes and his commitment to delivering on the party’s promises.



He asserts that the vice president is the only candidate who can even approach the NDC's fortresses and deny them the opportunity to hijack the NPP's status as the ruling party, adding that the Vice President, who stands out among the other candidates, is currently the party's last chance.



He has therefore called on all delegates who will vote in the flagbearer elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote for Dr Bawumia and stand resolute with him.