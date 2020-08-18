Politics

Vote for change, don't be intimidated – Mahama to Voltarians

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked the people of the Volta Region to vote massively for him in the upcoming elections on December 7.

He asked the electorates in the National Democratic Congress stronghold not to be intimidated by anybody ahead of the elections.



Mr Mahama said this while addressing residents of Mepe in the North Tongu constituency as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Region.



The tour started Monday, August 17.



He said: “… You have the opportunity to change that and you can only change that if you’re able to vote, and so you must not allow anybody to disrupt that voting procedure in your polling station branch and make your vote not to count.

“And so, let’s all commit to peaceful elections and I know that if the elections are peaceful, free and fair, NDC would be victorious in the election.”



Mr Mahama further noted that if voted for his government would embark on massive job creation for the teeming Ghanaian youth.



“We have several programmes. When we launch our manifesto, we would give you more details but there are many things in there that would ensure that our young people get jobs to do because today, it’s about jobs; what is the use of going to school and when our children complete the university and become graduates they can’t find jobs; and so, every programme that we are going to do must relate to creating jobs.”

