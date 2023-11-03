Vote for leaders who will not stand with Israel, Ukraine - Kwesi Pratt 'jabs' Akufo-Addo

The General Secretary of the Socialist Movement, Ghana, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, appears to have taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to journalists at the ‘National Match for Palestine’ protest held in Accra, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, Pratt Jnr, a Ghanaian veteran journalist, said that no leader would support Israel's attack on Gaza which has led to the loss of many innocent lives.



He called on Ghanaians not to vote for leaders who would support Israel’s attack on innocent civilians.



“On December 7, 2024, when we go to vote for leaders think wisely and vote for leaders who stand for justice, not leaders who stand with Israel. Don’t vote for leaders who stand with Ukraine because it has nothing to do with us.



“Vote for leaders who are sensible, leaders who stand for the course of the Palestinian people. Vote for leaders who stand with all of us in solidarity in the quest for justice,” said.



Background

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured that Ghana is firm in her support for Israel and Ukraine “in these difficult moments of their national survival”,



He said that the effects of Hamas’ violent invasion of Israel, with all its repercussions for peace in the Middle-East further compounded global development challenges.



“Ladies and gentlemen, there should be no disagreement about the intensity and scale of the challenges that confront our world, and the urgent need to address them,” the President stated.



Delivering an address at the headquarters of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), Washington D.C., he drew attention to the need for nations to promote freedom, democracy and security.



Hamas fighters breached the Gaza border with Israel and killed some 1,400 Israelis on October 7, 2023, prompting an unprecedented scale of bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.

According to aljazeera.com, Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has so far killed 8,500 Palestinian civilians, including more than 3,500 children.



