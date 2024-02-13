Vote out NPP to ‘break the corruption’ – Spio-Gabrah

Former Minister of Trades and Industries, Dr. Ekow Spio Gabrah

Former Minister of Trades and Industries, Dr. Ekow Spio Gabrah has called on Ghanaians to vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party to break the unbridled corruption under the government.

He urged members to mobilize support to “break the stealing, break the looting.” He criticized Vice President Bawumia, dismissing his credibility and integrity, and exhorted the gathering to expose the failures of the NPP regime to the electorate.



“Vote out the NPP government to break the stealing, break the looting. The inept and corrupt NPP regime must be voted out. By taking the good policies of John Mahama and the NDC to the people in their homes,” Dr. Spio-Gabrah said.



He continued “the much touted economic Messiah has run away from what Akuffo Addo said about him. He is now hiding under digitalization which started under NDC as far as when former President Jerry John Rawlings was in power.”



Dr Ekow Spio Gabrah said this when a 13-member working committee representing the three Zongo communities: Akateng, Sekesua, and Asesewa was inaugurated in Upper Manya Krobo in Eastern Region.



The ceremony, held in Asesewa, garnered attention from dignitaries within the NDC party, including former Minister Member of Parliament Hon. Bismark Tetteh Nyarko, alongside other esteemed personalities such as former MP Hon. Stephen Amoanor Kwao, Engineer Lotsu, Constituency chairman Alhaji Moro Yakubu Hankuri, and Constituency Zongo Caucus coordinator Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, among others.

The Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo Bismark Tetteh Nyarko urged unity and focus among the constituents in the upcoming general election.



He encouraged disillusioned individuals in the NPP affected by their own party’s “nepotism and economic downturn to join the NDC’s victory train” and reject the false promises of the ruling party.



Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, the Zongo Caucus coordinator, expressed gratitude to the MP for his supporting the education of deserving students from the Zongo communities.



He also announced plans by the MP to construct a KVIP toilet facility in Asesewa Zongo, demonstrating his commitment to improving infrastructure and the quality of life within the communities.



The inauguration of the working committee marks a significant step forward in fostering unity and political mobilization within the Zongo communities of Upper Manya Krobo, as they prepare for the upcoming electoral contest in 2024.