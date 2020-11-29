Vote out all autopilot MPs - Ablakwa advises Ghanaians

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has chided the Majority in Parliament for putting their party interest above the country’s interest in the 'stinking' Agyapa Royalties deal.

According to him, as the country goes to the polls, it’s imperative that voters put premium on how their members of parliament vote on issues bothering the country so they do away with members of parliament who are on autopilot.



To him, if MPs are punished in such a manner, they will realize the need to respect their constituents and always vote in favour of policies that will transform the country’s fortunes for the best.



Read the unedited version of his post below:



I am sure as our parliamentary colleagues on the other side reflect on the mortal damage Agyapa has done to the NPP’s electoral chances, they would be regretting for being so belligerent and impervious to the legitimate concerns of the Minority to the extent that they left us with no option but to stage a walk-out.

The Majority in Parliament lost an opportunity to put the national interest ahead of blinded partisan loyalty. They may have in the process joined the Minority not only to protect Ghana’s gold royalties from Akufo-Addo’s indiscretion, they would also have saved the corporate image of their party.



As i have long advocated, it is time for voters to place premium on how their MPs vote on such significant matters that define the destiny of our nation, and that assessment by constituents and how they punish errant MPs at the polls may just compel MPs on both sides of the divide to finally abandon unbridled and unmitigated partisanship.



In the meantime, let’s muster the courage to overhaul the 1992 Constitution which makes the Ghanaian Parliament a pathetic lame duck.



