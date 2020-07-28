Regional News

Voter Registration: CODA gives 1,200 face masks, sanitisers to applicants in Ellembelle

The distribution was led by the CEO of CODA, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib and the DCE, Kwasi Boonzoh

The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has distributed free face masks and alcoholic-based hand sanitizers to prospective applicants in the ongoing voters registration exercise in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region.

The distribution was done by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CODA, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib together with the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh.



According to the CEO of CODA, 1,000 face masks and 200 alcoholic-based hand sanitizers have been distributed to some voters ID card applicants and some traders in Ellembelle alone since the commencement of the registration exercise.



The gesture is to support the eligible voters and traders to protect themselves against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in the area.



So far, Ellembelle District has recorded 15 positive cases of Coronavirus in Western Region.



Speaking to the media at Nzema Aiyinasi Community Center registration center, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the CEO of CODA disclosed the rationale behind the gesture.

"... What we are trying to do is to use this a platform to educate people on the Coronavirus safety protocols. So we try to tell them to observe social distancing protocols and also trying to tell them to wear their face masks and that is the campaign we have launched, so we are doing this with the support from the MMDCES and MPs in their perspective areas.



He added that, "so after educating them about the recognized safety protocols, we give some sanitizers and nose masks to them".



"In fact some people are not wearing the nose masks at the various registration centers, they even put the masks in their pockets and that is why we have intensified our campaign. So far we have visited some market places to educate them about the need to wear nose masks".



He, therefore, seized the opportunity, to urge them to wear their face masks when going out to save their lives.



Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib ended his statement by pledging to visit other Constituencies to educate the residents about the Coronavirus safety protocols and supply them with some nose masks and sanitizers.

On his part, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh thanked the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) for the kind gesture.



The DCE admitted that some people were not putting on the nose masks as they visited some registration centers.



"... a very welcomed intervention. I must say we are very grateful to Coastal Development Authority for the thoughtfulness because as we went round we realized that a lot of more people have still not come to terms with the danger of COVID-19, some people have nose masks but not using them, others do not have it".



The Ellembelle DCE took the opportunity to urge other MMDCEs to support the Authority as they embark on same exercise because "the exercise is very important and good one".



He also commended the Ellembelle Coronavirus Task Force for always making sure people were obeying the precautionary measures surrounding the COVID-19 and according to him, their efforts have minimise the spread of the virus.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

