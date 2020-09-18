Politics

Voter Registration Exhibition: EC to deploy coronavirus ambassadors at centres

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that among the 73,107 officers trained and recruited for the voter registration exhibition exercise, there are COVID-19 ambassadors tasked to ensure protocols are observed at all centres.

“The commission is desirous of ensuring the safety of its stakeholders. As a result, we have recruited one COVID-19 ambassador in each of the 33,367 exhibition centres and they have been tasked to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the Commission”, Madam Jean Mensa made known at the ‘Let the Citizen Know’ session hosted by the EC.



Addressing the issue of payment of these officials tasked for the ambassadorial role, she noted that these officers are temporary officials of the Commission whose payment have been catered for in the budget of the EC, hence, all cost will be beared by the state.



She assured that these officials, together with other officials recruited have been trained to “be professional ,efficient and pleasant to all” and will ensure social distancing.

The voters’register exhibition is set to take place from tomorrow, 18th September, 2020 to September 25th, 2020.





